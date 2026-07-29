Seeking Clues to Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.43 billion, increasing 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Willis Towers Watson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' reaching $29.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' to come in at $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' should come in at $242.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $222.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' to reach $308.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $280.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson have experienced a change of +21% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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