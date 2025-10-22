Seeking Clues to Whirlpool (WHR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Whirlpool (WHR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, reflecting a decline of 58.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.92 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Whirlpool metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' to reach $817.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America Major Domestic Appliances' at $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Asia Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $234.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Global Small Domestic Appliances' reaching $289.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBIT - Global Small Domestic Appliances' will reach $45.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment EBIT- Asia Major Domestic Appliances' should come in at $7.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment EBIT- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' should arrive at $58.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment EBIT- North America Major Domestic Appliances' of $161.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $194.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Whirlpool have demonstrated returns of -6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WHR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

