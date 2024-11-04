Seeking Clues to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 29.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $324.57 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 7.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Silver sales' will reach $125.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +78.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Palladium sales' reaching $3.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Gold sales' will likely reach $192.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Gold - Sudbury' will reach $14.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Realized Price per Ounce - Silver' stands at $29.4 per ounce. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.7 per ounce in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Realized Price per Ounce - Gold' to reach $2,447.0 per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1944 per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ounces Sold - Silver' should arrive at 4,279.14 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,965 Oz.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounces Produced - Palladium - Stillwater' should come in at 4.26 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.01 Oz.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounces Produced - Total Gold' at 81.32 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 105.44 Oz.

Analysts expect 'Ounces Sold - GEOs' to come in at 130.34 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 119.03 Oz.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounces Sold - Palladium' of 4.00 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.24 Oz.

Analysts predict that the 'Ounces Sold - Total Gold' will reach 80.05 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 74.43 Oz.



Over the past month, Wheaton Precious Metals shares have recorded returns of +8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WPM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

