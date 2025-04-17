Seeking Clues to Western Union (WU) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Western Union (WU) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1 billion, declining 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Western Union metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Consumer Services' will likely reach $97.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer' should arrive at $898.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total' will reach 68.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Western Union here>>>



Shares of Western Union have demonstrated returns of -8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WU is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.