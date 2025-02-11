Seeking Clues to Wendy's (WEN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wendy's (WEN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, indicating an increase of 14.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $564.17 million, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wendy's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising funds' reaching $115.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants' will likely reach $231.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise rental income' at $58.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees' should arrive at $157.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of restaurants - Total' stands at 7,270. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,240.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-Restaurant - International' should come in at 2.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total' of 6,870. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,825.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total' to reach 409. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 415.

Analysts expect 'Same-Restaurant - Global' to come in at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Systemwide sales - U.S. Company-operated' will reach $226.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $220.50 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - International Franchised' will reach 1,312. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,198.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants - International' will reach 1,326. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,210 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wendy's here>>>



Shares of Wendy's have demonstrated returns of -4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WEN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.