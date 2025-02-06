Seeking Clues to Welltower (WELL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Welltower (WELL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.12 billion, increasing 21.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Welltower metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $67.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should come in at $415.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should arrive at $24.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $419.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $380.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Welltower here>>>



Shares of Welltower have demonstrated returns of +12.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WELL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.