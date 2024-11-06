Seeking Clues to Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Walker & Dunlop (WD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, indicating an increase of 16.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $298.58 million, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Walker & Dunlop metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Property sales broker fees' will reach $19.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income' will likely reach $40.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Servicing fees' should come in at $81.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.



Over the past month, shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, WD carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

