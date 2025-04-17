Seeking Clues to Wabtec (WAB) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) will report quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.6 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wabtec metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales to external customers- Transit Segment' to reach $703.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts expect 'Sales to external customers- Freight Segment' to come in at $1.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' should come in at $442.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $439 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' of $99.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' should arrive at $78.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' will reach $358.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $368 million.



Over the past month, Wabtec shares have recorded returns of -8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WAB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

