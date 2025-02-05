Seeking Clues to Vornado (VNO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Vornado (VNO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a decline of 19.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $447.4 million, representing an increase of 1.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vornado metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Fee and other income' will reach $53.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees' will reach $3.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total rental revenues' will reach $394.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees' at $37.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income' to come in at $11.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals' reaching $342.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Other' should come in at $82.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- New York' of $360.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy - New York Retail - Vornado's Ownership Interest' will likely reach 78.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest' should arrive at 20,916.00 Ksq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,066 Ksq ft.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - New York Office - Vornado's Ownership Interest' stands at 87.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Occupancy - theMART - Vornado's Ownership Interest' to reach 80.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79.2% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Vornado have returned +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, VNO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

