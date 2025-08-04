Seeking Clues to Vistra (VST) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Vistra Corp. (VST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.04 billion, increasing 31.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vistra metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Total retail electricity sales volumes' to come in at 35391 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34947 gigawatt hours / millions of kwh in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Retail' at $462.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $789.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Texas' of $173.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $236.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' will reach $23.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- East' will reach $518.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $322.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Vistra shares have recorded returns of +8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VST will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.