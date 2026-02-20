Seeking Clues to Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 35.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $426.49 million, increasing 86.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Viper Energy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Natural Gas Income' will likely reach $23.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +288.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Natural Gas Liquids Income' to come in at $47.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +79.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Oil income' at $359.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +87.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Lease bonus income' reaching $10.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +175.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily combined volumes' of 126597 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56109 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids' will reach $17.26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.15 .

Analysts forecast 'Total Production' to reach 11671 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5162 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent.

The consensus estimate for 'Production - NGL' stands at 2763 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1209 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production - Natural Gas' should arrive at $17048.17 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7236.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production - Crude Oil' will reach 6067 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2747 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average sales prices - Oil, hedged' will reach $58.59 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.00 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales prices - Crude Oil' should come in at $58.46 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69.91 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Viper Energy shares have recorded returns of +14.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VNOM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viper Energy Inc. (VNOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.