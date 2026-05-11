Seeking Clues to Viking (VIK) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Holdings (VIK) will report quarterly loss of -$0.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 50%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $979.49 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Viking metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Onboard and other' to come in at $70.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cruise and land' should come in at $932.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Capacity PCDs' to reach 1264922 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1192367 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'PCDs' will reach 1199958 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1126858 days.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Occupancy' at 94.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Yield' reaching $572.70 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $544.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'PCDs - Viking Ocean' will likely reach 856520 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 791745 days in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capacity PCDs - Viking Ocean' will reach 904631 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 838470 days.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - Viking Ocean' stands at 94.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Yield - Viking River' should arrive at $650.44 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $593.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Occupancy - Viking River' will reach 94.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Yield - Viking Ocean' of $525.17 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $499.00 .

Shares of Viking have experienced a change of +7.1% in the past month compared to the +9.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VIK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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