Seeking Clues to Viatris (VTRS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Viatris (VTRS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.82 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Viatris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' will likely reach $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Greater China' will reach $526.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- JANZ' should arrive at $312.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' at $606.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other revenues' of $9.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' to reach $175.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' to come in at $136.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' will reach $414.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' reaching $226.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Net Sales' should come in at $3.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Viatris shares have witnessed a change of +15% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VTRS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

