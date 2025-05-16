Seeking Clues to V.F. (VFC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. (VFC) to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 53.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.19 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 10.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific V.F. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Active' will reach $754.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Work' should come in at $222.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Outdoor' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Brand- Dickies' will likely reach $140.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' of $336.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' to reach $573.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' should arrive at $791.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer' at $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $750.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $350.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment profit (loss)- Work' will reach $11.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.17 million in the same quarter last year.



