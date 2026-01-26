Seeking Clues to V.F. (VFC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that V.F. (VFC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.76 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific V.F. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Outdoor' to reach $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Active' at $676.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' should come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' will likely reach $574.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' will reach $541.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer' of $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should arrive at $954.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $439.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment profit (loss)- Active' reaching $9.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.27 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor' will reach $388.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $400.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

V.F. shares have witnessed a change of +6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

