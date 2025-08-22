Seeking Clues to Veeva (VEEV) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems (VEEV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. Revenues are expected to be $767.61 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Veeva metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription services' reaching $649.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Professional services and other' to reach $118.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $72.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $342.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will reach $306.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' should arrive at $45.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' will likely reach 29.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' at 86.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.5%.

Shares of Veeva have experienced a change of -3.1% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VEEV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.