Seeking Clues to Varonis (VRNS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Varonis Systems (VRNS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 300% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $125.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Varonis metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance and Services' should arrive at $22.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscriptions' reaching $102.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annual Recurring Revenues' will likely reach $574.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $497 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Varonis shares have recorded returns of +7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRNS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

