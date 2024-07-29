Seeking Clues to U.S. Steel (X) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that United States Steel (X) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 60.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4 billion, declining 20.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 29.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some U.S. Steel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Tubular' to reach $246.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- USSE' will reach $783.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Flat-rolled' will reach $2.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Mini Mill' at $640.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular' reaching 115.28 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 111 Mmt.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE' should come in at $797.67. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $965.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled' of $1,048.76. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,088.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill' stands at $879.65. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,011.

Analysts predict that the 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill' will reach 598.34 Mmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 587 Mmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular' will likely reach $2,064.62. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,493.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe' should arrive at 951.96 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,034 Mmt.

Analysts expect 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Total' to come in at 3,713.96 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,967 Mmt.



View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>



Over the past month, shares of U.S. Steel have returned +7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, X carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.