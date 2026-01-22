Seeking Clues to Union Pacific (UNP) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Pacific (UNP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Union Pacific metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' will reach $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $319.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' should come in at $2.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Freight Revenues- Premium' of $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Ratio' will likely reach 58.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.7% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Ton-Miles' at 105.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.42 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Carloads - Total' will reach 2.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.16 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products' will reach 31.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Ton-Miles (GTMs)' should arrive at 221.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 218.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Locomotive Fuel Statistics - Fuel consumed in gallons' reaching 231 millions of gallons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 236 millions of gallons.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Ton-Miles - Bulk' stands at 49.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' to reach $3710.64 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3723.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Union Pacific shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

