Seeking Clues to Uber (UBER) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Uber Technologies (UBER) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 72.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Uber metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Mobility' stands at $5.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Freight' should arrive at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Delivery' will likely reach $3.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' at $751.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' of $5.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +33.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' reaching $2.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $39.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.60 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' to reach $18.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' should come in at $20.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Bookings - Freight' will reach $1.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' to come in at 155. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 137 in the same quarter last year.



