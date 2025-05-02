Seeking Clues to Uber (UBER) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Uber Technologies (UBER) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 259.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.6 billion, representing an increase of 14.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Uber metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Mobility' stands at $6.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Freight' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Delivery' to come in at $3.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' at $736.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' to reach $6.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should come in at $3.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Bookings - Total' will likely reach $42.87 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.65 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' should arrive at $20.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.70 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' of $21.49 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Freight' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.28 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' will reach 168. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 149.



Shares of Uber have experienced a change of +15.8% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

