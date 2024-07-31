Seeking Clues to Tyson (TSN) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tyson Foods (TSN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, reflecting an increase of 306.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tyson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Chicken' reaching $4.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Beef' stands at $4.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- International/Other' will reach $672.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Prepared Foods' should arrive at $2.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Pork' to reach $1.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other' will reach $11.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' will likely reach $207.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $220 million.



Tyson shares have witnessed a change of +6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

