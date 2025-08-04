Seeking Clues to Twilio (TWLO) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio (TWLO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.19 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Twilio metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Segment' to come in at $75.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Active Customer' should come in at 337,550 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 316,000 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate' of 104.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.0%.

