Seeking Clues to Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.05 billion, exhibiting a decline of 11% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Truist Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Nonperforming assets' will likely reach $1.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average balance - Total earning assets' stands at $472.15 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $488.79 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 58.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' should come in at $1.47 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.53 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 10.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 12.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.4%.

Analysts expect 'Total Capital Ratio' to come in at 15.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.11 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $3.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.62 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $3.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.56 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Lending related fees' to reach $89.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other income' reaching $76.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $130 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial here>>>



Truist Financial shares have witnessed a change of +3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.