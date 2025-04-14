Seeking Clues to Truist Financial (TFC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.92 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Truist Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total earning assets' to come in at $473.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $476.11 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 58.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' will likely reach $1.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.42 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 10.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 12.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 15.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $1.40 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (FTE)' reaching $3.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.43 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $3.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.37 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Lending related fees' should arrive at $90.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other income' should come in at $94.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Truist Financial shares have witnessed a change of -12.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

