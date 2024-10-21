Seeking Clues to TransUnion (TRU) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (TRU) will report quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.06 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransUnion metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' reaching $824.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International' to reach $239.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals' will likely reach $306.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $25.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services' should arrive at $350.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' to come in at $39.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $33.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' at $56.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' will reach $16.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will reach $69.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Markets' of $312.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $223 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransUnion here>>>



Over the past month, TransUnion shares have recorded returns of +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TRU will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.