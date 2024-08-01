Seeking Clues to TransDigm (TDG) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TransDigm Group (TDG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $8.45 per share, indicating an increase of 16.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.99 billion, representing an increase of 14.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TransDigm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation' at $50.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe' of $934.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control' to come in at $991.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' stands at $300.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense' will reach $291.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense' to reach $457.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' will likely reach $327.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' will reach $212.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' should arrive at $337.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Power & Control' reaching $552.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $487 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Non-aviation' will reach $20.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Airframe' should come in at $484.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $417 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransDigm here>>>



Shares of TransDigm have demonstrated returns of +0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TDG is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.