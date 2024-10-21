Seeking Clues to Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) to post quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.49 billion, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tractor Supply metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Petsense' reaching 207. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 195.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores' stands at 2,483. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,393.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' will reach 2,276. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,198 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Selling Square Footage' will reach 39.09 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 38.13 Msq ft.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' at 21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New stores opened - Petsense' will likely reach 3. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>



Shares of Tractor Supply have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TSCO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

