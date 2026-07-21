Seeking Clues to TotalEnergies (TTE) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) will report quarterly earnings of $3.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 95.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $60.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 34.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' to come in at 1,407.72 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,589.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas Production per day - Total' at 5316 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5395 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Liquids Production per day - Total' will reach 1,320.69 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,506.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' of 2300 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2503 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gas Production per day - EP Segment' will likely reach 2683 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2767 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gas Production per day - LNG Segment' reaching 2633 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2628 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Liquids Production per day - LNG Segment' stands at 66.27 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts forecast 'Total Hydrocarbon Production per day - LNG Segment' to reach 549 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 547 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Hydrocarbon Production per day - EP Segment' should arrive at 1751 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1956 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Liquids Production per day - EP Segment' will reach 1,254.42 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,437.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production' should come in at $3.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted net operating income- Refining & Chemicals' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $389.00 million.

TotalEnergies shares have witnessed a change of +0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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