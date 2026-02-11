Seeking Clues to Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers (TOL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.84 billion, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Toll Brothers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Home Sales' should come in at $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Land sales' of $42.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +131.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Closed/Delivered - Units' reaching 1,841 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,991 .

Analysts forecast 'Backlog - Units' to reach 5,216 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,312 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' will reach $989.41 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $924.60 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net contracts - Units' should arrive at 2,410 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,307 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Backlog Price' will reach $1132.22 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1099.20 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Backlog - Value' to come in at $5.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.94 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Selling Communities' stands at 448 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 406 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin- Home sales' will likely reach $445.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $459.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Toll Brothers have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TOL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.