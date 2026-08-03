Seeking Clues to Toast (TOST) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Toast (TOST) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating an increase of 33.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.87 billion, representing an increase of 20.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Toast metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Financial technology solutions' will likely reach $1.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription services' will reach $283.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Hardware and professional services' stands at $44.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' should come in at $60.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Locations' should arrive at 179,376 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 148,000 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $950.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate' to come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $978.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR)' will reach $2.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Toast have demonstrated returns of +12% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TOST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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