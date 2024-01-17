Seeking Clues to Zions (ZION) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Zions (ZION) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1 per share, indicating a decline of 45.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $754.81 million, representing a decrease of 14.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Zions metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin' to reach 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $80.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $203.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $149 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' will reach 10.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total risk-based capital ratio' should come in at 12.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12%.

Analysts expect 'Total nonaccrual Loan' to come in at $221.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' stands at 8.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $171.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $153 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Taxable-equivalent net interest income' reaching $585.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $730 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other customer-related fees' at $14.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card fees' should arrive at $26.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zions here>>>



Zions shares have witnessed a change of -6.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZION is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.