Seeking Clues to Yum (YUM) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Yum Brands (YUM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.12 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Yum metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' of $535.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $935.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Company sales' at $651.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to come in at $215.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change' stands at 4.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' should arrive at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' will reach 29,681. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27,541.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' should come in at 8,604. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,218 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' will likely reach 479. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 464.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' will reach 8,125. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,754.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' reaching 19,775. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,034 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Pizza Hut Division' to reach 10. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.



Shares of Yum have demonstrated returns of +1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YUM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

