Seeking Clues to Xylem (XYL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem (XYL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.06 billion, up 36.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Xylem metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Applied Water' to come in at $458.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' will reach $828.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' should come in at $443.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' should arrive at $165.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' will reach $72.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' stands at $53.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Xylem here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Xylem have returned +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, XYL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.