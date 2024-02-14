Seeking Clues to Workiva (WK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva (WK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 175%. Revenues are expected to be $164.44 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Workiva metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support' should come in at $147.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional Services' should arrive at $17.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP)' will reach $4.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.15 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP)' of $121.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.72 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Workiva here>>>



Workiva shares have witnessed a change of -6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Workiva Inc. (WK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.