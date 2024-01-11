Seeking Clues to Wintrust (WTFC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial (WTFC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $575.32 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wintrust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total earning assets' should come in at $52.17 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.84 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage Ratio' of 9.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $470.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $458.95 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $107.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $93.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $467.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $456.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth management fees' to reach $33.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.73 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking revenue' at $23.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.41 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating lease income, net' stands at $13.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.38 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $14.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.05 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other Non-Interest Income' will reach $20.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.36 million.



Shares of Wintrust have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

