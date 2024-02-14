Seeking Clues to Westlake (WLK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical (WLK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 54.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.85 billion, down 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Westlake metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials' will likely reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products' will reach $934.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Performance materials' should arrive at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Essential materials' should come in at $831.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Housing products' stands at $796.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Infrastructure products' will reach $178.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products' will reach $141.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials' reaching $293.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $443 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Westlake shares have witnessed a change of +3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WLK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

