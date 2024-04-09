Seeking Clues to Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wells Fargo (WFC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $20.16 billion, declining 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wells Fargo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $1,754.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,700.70 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Return on average equity (ROE)' will reach 9.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Book value Per common share' should come in at $46.98. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.02 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis' will reach 2.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets' reaching $8.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.14 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total net loan charge-offs' to come in at $1.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $604 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonaccrual loans' of $8.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)' to reach 11.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.8% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 8.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' at 12.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $7.81 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Wells Fargo have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

