Seeking Clues to Washington Trust (WASH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating a decline of 41.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $45.24 million, representing a decrease of 10.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Washington Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 76.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $14.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.28 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $31.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.19 million.



Over the past month, Washington Trust shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WASH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

