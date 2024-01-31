Seeking Clues to Varonis (VRNS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Varonis Systems (VRNS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $151.64 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Varonis metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Maintenance and Services' stands at $23.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will likely reach $127.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual Recurring Revenues' reaching $537.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $465.10 million.



Shares of Varonis have demonstrated returns of +4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VRNS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

