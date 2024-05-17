Seeking Clues to V.F. (VFC) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, V.F. (VFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 88.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.42 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 9.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain V.F. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Active' will likely reach $920.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Outdoor' stands at $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Work' will reach $247.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Brand- Dickies' at $160.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' of $811.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' reaching $666.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' will reach $351.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' should arrive at $821.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- APAC' to come in at $375.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit (loss)- Work' will reach $22.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.17 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor' to reach $116.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $114.82 million.



Shares of V.F. have demonstrated returns of +2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

