Seeking Clues to UPS (UPS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share, indicating a decline of 32.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.31 billion, representing a decrease of 6.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UPS metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' of $3.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Package' reaching $4.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package' should arrive at $17.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Package - Cargo' to come in at $182.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total' will likely reach $20.27. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.06.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Export' stands at 1,796.83 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,882 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic' will reach 1,727.06 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,853 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground' will reach $10.87. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.77 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total' should come in at $12.08. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.95.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic' at $7.71. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.55.

Analysts predict that the 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Export' will reach $32.34. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Total' to reach 3,523.90 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,735 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for UPS here>>>



Over the past month, UPS shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.