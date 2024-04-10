Seeking Clues to Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Unity Bancorp (UNTY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $25.15 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Unity Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin' to come in at 4.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 47.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 44.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $23.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Unity Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Unity Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UNTY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

