Seeking Clues to UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group (UNH) will report quarterly earnings of $6.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $99.35 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some UnitedHealth metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Investment and other income' will reach $993.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Premiums' to reach $78.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services' stands at $8.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Products' will reach $11.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' to come in at 83.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial' should come in at 28,526.28 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27,350 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based' at 8,304.04 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,025 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based' of 20,188.91 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,325 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Community and Senior' should arrive at 20,003.27 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20,245 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' will likely reach 7,824.93 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,545 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' will reach 4,311.79 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,320 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Medicare Part D stand-alone' reaching 3,143.80 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,380 thousand.



Over the past month, shares of UnitedHealth have returned -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, UNH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

