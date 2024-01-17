Seeking Clues to United (UAL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that United Airlines (UAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.55 billion, increasing 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 23.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific United metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue' of $12.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Other' to reach $803.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Cargo' to come in at $356.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenue per available seat mile' will reach 18.48 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.29 cents in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' will reach 73,439.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64,294 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger revenue per available seat mile' at 16.90 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.42 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Passenger load factor' reaching 85.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' should come in at 63,074.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54,758 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Fuel gallons consumed' stands at 1,054.60 MGal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 936 MGal in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average yield per revenue passenger mile' should arrive at 19.72 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.46 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing' will reach 12.26 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.71 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Aircraft fuel' will likely reach $3.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.32 billion.



Shares of United have experienced a change of -8.2% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

