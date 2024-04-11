Seeking Clues to United (UAL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from United Airlines (UAL) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.52 per share, indicating an increase of 17.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $12.45 billion, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue' should arrive at $11.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Other' will reach $789.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Cargo' of $361.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue per available seat mile' will reach 17.38 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.39 cents in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' stands at 71,613.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65,720 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger revenue per available seat mile' to reach 15.79 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.63 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger load factor' will reach 82.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79.9% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' at 59,399.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52,532 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Fuel gallons consumed' to come in at 991.09 MGal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 952 MGal.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average yield per revenue passenger mile' reaching 19.08 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.56 cents in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing' will likely reach 13.18 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.54 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Aircraft fuel' should come in at $3.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of United have demonstrated returns of -1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

