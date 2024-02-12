Seeking Clues to Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) will announce quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 87.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $185.71 million, increasing 12.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Udemy, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $72.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Enterprise' stands at $113.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Enterprise Segment - Total Customers' at 16,059. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,920 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue' reaching $467.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $371.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers' will reach 1,449.33 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,360 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Enterprise' of $77.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Consumer' to reach $37.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.40 million.



Shares of Udemy, Inc. have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UDMY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

