Seeking Clues to Uber (UBER) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Uber Technologies (UBER) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 121.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Uber metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Mobility' to come in at $4.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Delivery' stands at $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Freight' should come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America(LatAm)' will reach $626.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' reaching $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA)' to reach $2.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $34.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.12 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' should arrive at $15.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Freight' of $1.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.75 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' at $17.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trips' will reach 2,362. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,953.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' will likely reach 143. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 124.



