Seeking Clues to Tyson (TSN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tyson Foods (TSN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 975% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.13 billion, indicating no change compared to the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tyson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Chicken' will reach $4.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Beef' to come in at $4.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- International/Other' to reach $672.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Prepared Foods' reaching $2.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Pork' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tyson here>>>



Tyson shares have witnessed a change of +5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.