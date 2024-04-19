Seeking Clues to Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) will report quarterly earnings of $4.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.14 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' to come in at $5.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' to reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' reaching $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- North America' will likely reach $5.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Asia-Pacific' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Other regions' of $350.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Europe' stands at $2.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions' at $701.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $836 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' should arrive at $832.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $793 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics' will reach $257.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $280 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Analytical Instruments' should come in at $382.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $421 million.



Shares of Thermo Fisher have experienced a change of -7.3% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

